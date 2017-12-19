Mitch Marner leads the offence with four points, Maple Leafs down Hurricanes 8-1

TORONTO — Mitch Marner's linemates know that at any moment he can create a scoring chance. Tuesday he seemed to do it every time he touched the puck.

Marner set a new career high for points in a game with a goal and three assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 in a rare afternoon tilt.

"He's got that confidence going right now," said forward James van Riemsdyk, who scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season with Marner earning the assist.

"He's a guy that wants to be successful and produce, takes pride in that," he added. "He's always making good plays and passes and me and (Tyler) Bozak are on the end of those."

Marner had a goal and two assists in the first period alone against Carolina, also setting up Bozak as Toronto took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. He picked up his fourth point of the night in the third on a Patrick Marleau goal.

"Just felt like I was skating, whole line in general," said Marner. "If we want to be successful that's what we have to do."

"Him getting that goal helped get his confidence back and he's a really good player when he's confident. Fun to play with him," added Bozak.

Tuesday's 2 p.m. ET start was scheduled by the league to kick off the second century of NHL hockey. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs faced Carolina in commemorative jerseys with "Arenas," an early name for the team, on the front.

Leo Komarov, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored for the Leafs (21-13-1), who snapped a three-game slide.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win while Bozak matched Marner by adding three assists.