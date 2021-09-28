Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Delta Variant Not Slowing Down Consumer Shopping

Retail Sales Maintain Healthy Rate

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail sales continue at a healthy pace.

The latest retail sales report showed a 0.7 percent compared to economists predicting a 0.7 percent decrease.

Year-over-year, retail sales for August have increased a healthy 15 percent.

Despite the Delta variant wreaking havoc across the country, consumers are spending enough money to keep the economy strong. They have started dining out, buying theater tickets, traveling, and staying at hotels.

Internet sales continue to show their importance to the retail industry. After a decline in July, Amazon reported a 5.3 percent spike for August. MarketWatch also reported that sales rose at department stores, groceries, home centers, gas stations, and home furnishing outlets.

“The American consumer and economy keep outperforming the pessimists,” said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “After 18 months of saving money, consumers are on a shopping spree caused by pent-up demand.”

Despite constant news about the Delta variant and packed intensive care units, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have started decreasing at the same time President Biden announced vaccine mandates for many industries.

The percentage of fully-vaccinated Americans is almost 55 percent or 180 million people and should continue a steady, if not slow, increase.

Story continues

“This is encouraging news for the retail industry and product manufacturers who want to introduce new products to the American consumer,” Gould said “NPI works daily with health and wellness brands planning to launch new products in the U.S.”

To help health and wellness brands launch products in the U.S., Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings together all the services and expertise companies need to successfully distribute new products in America.

“At NPI, we offer a one-stop, turnkey platform called the “Evolution of Distribution,” which emphasizes speed to market and affordability,” Gould said, adding that NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, import, distribute, and promote new products to consumers and retailers.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

CONTACT: Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



