MIT Senior Researcher, Yuming Liu, Joins Atmofizer as Scientific Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that Yuming Liu is joining the Company in the capacity of Scientific Advisor. Liu is a senior researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT") and an expert in sound wave technology and water.

Yuming Liu was co-author to a study by researchers in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering that suggests coronaviruses may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, as reported in March 2021 by MIT News.1

"We are honoured to be working with Yuming. His expertise is a tremendous addition to our scientific team and his involvement is a testament to our technology and the opportunity it brings to the entire industry," said Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer. "Yuming will help to both develop our applications for clean air but also to begin our work on applying our technology to water purification."

"I am excited to work with Atmofizer and further their development and research. The Atmofizer technology brings a fresh approach to purifying air and water," said Yuming Liu. "This is a great opportunity to work on a practical solution to the paper I wrote on ultrasonics being able to destroy COVID. The progress we are making on air purification is very exciting and I am excited to get started on adapting the same to water."

MIT News reported that the results of the study are preliminary, and based on limited data regarding the virus' physical properties. MIT News further reported that how ultrasound could be administered, and how effective it would be in damaging the virus within the complexity of the human body would require further study. Atmofizer was not a party to nor funded any of MIT or Yuming's research. The study is included in this news release for informative purposes only.

For additional information, please visit https://atmofizer.com/.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the development of the Company's technology and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.


1 https://news.mit.edu/2021/ultrasound-coronaviruses-damage-0316

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-senior-researcher-yuming-liu-joins-atmofizer-as-scientific-advisor-301464541.html

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c1865.html

