Mistakes to avoid in your fantasy football draft
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through some of the most common mistakes fantasy football managers make while drafting their team (such as paying attention to bye weeks) and explain how you can avoid them.
02:20 Draft off of tiers
07:40 MISTAKE / Caring about bye weeks
11:45 MISTAKE / Reaching for a player
17:00 MISTAKE / Drafting a backup RB
22:50 MISTAKE / Not focusing on player archetypes
27:10 MISTAKE / Focusing on strength of schedule
31:25 MISTAKE / Getting your feelings hurt
35:45 MISTAKE / Saving your money (Salary cap leagues)
40:00 MISTAKE / Hanging on to a player for too long
45:45 MISTAKE / Ignoring what the teams around you need
50:30 MISTAKE / Giving a damn about your draft grade
