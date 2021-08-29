Mist Mountain and Mount Lipsett area closed after mama grizzly charge

The area around Mist Mountain and Mount Lipsett was closed after a grizzly sow with cubs bluff charged at people in the area. (Alberta Parks - image credit)

An area of Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park has been closed to visitors after a grizzly mom bluff charged at people to protect her cubs.

Alberta Parks said the area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek, including trails around Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain, were closed as of Friday until further notice.

The closure was issued after a grizzly sow accompanied with cubs charged at humans in the area. A bluff charge is when a bear intends to scare or intimidate its target, rather than attack.

Parks cautioned that while an advisory is in place for that area, bears can be encountered in Kananaskis at any time.

Visitors should:

Make noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of their surroundings.

Keep pets on leash.

Carry bear spray.

Bear sightings can be reported to 403-591-7755.