Missy Elliott Says 'It's OK to Say' I'm 'Not OK': 'We All Go Through S—'

In November, the hip-hop icon will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott may be the Queen of Rap — but she's reminding fans that she's human too.

In a cover story interview with Essence published Tuesday, the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper opened up about her mental health and what she's learned over the years.

Recalling a dark period in her life over a decade ago when she was diagnosed with Graves' disease (an autoimmune disorder), the rapper said that it made her realize she didn't have to be strong and put together all the time.

"Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ’I went through depression,'" Elliott, 51, told the outlet. "Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s—. We all do. And it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m not OK today.’"

She added, "Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be.”

Courtesy ESSENCE Missy Elliott on the cover of ESSENCE

The "Lose Control" rapper (born Melissa Arnette Elliott) also reflected on her anxiety as a child.

“I think that a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people,” she said, adding of the pandemic: “I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff."

Elliott concluded, “But that’s what makes me human.”

In April, the rapper revealed the key to her success to a fan on Twitter — and credited her mom for what she observed as a child.

"I wanna know like what inspired her and what was her drive to remain persistent in a male-dominated industry at the time," the fan wrote, tagging Elliott in the query.

"I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through," Elliott tweeted back. "My mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she'd never have to work again that's what really kept me going."

Elliott — who made the list in the first year of eligibility — is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 3.

Earlier this month, she told PEOPLE she was still "pinching" herself because of the honor.

"There's so many women before who have inspired me. I always say a root cannot stand alone you have to have a foundation and that foundation has gotten me to this place," said Elliott. "They are the shoulders that I stand on."

She added of the induction: "I never thought that in a million years... that's probably the top tier of making it as an artist. A lot of people went up a bunch of times and still haven't gotten that. I didn't have this on the bingo card but I have worked hard."

Elliott will be inducted alongside Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners in the performer category.

