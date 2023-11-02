Missy Elliott Reveals Why She 'Didn't Ever' Want Her Mom to See Her Perform Live — Until Now

The Grammy-winning rapper will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Missy Elliott

A very special guest will be in the crowd watching Missy Elliott at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The hip-hop icon, 52, revealed on Good Morning America that her mother Patricia Elliott will see her perform live “for the first time” as she’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Friday’s ceremony in Brooklyn.

“My mother is coming, and she has never seen me perform before,” Elliott shared with host Robin Roberts, before explaining why she's never had her mom out to a show over her decades-long career.

Related: Missy Elliott Donates $50,000 to Cover 26 Families' Past-Due Rents in Her Hometown: 'I Wanted to Give Back'

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage Missy Elliott

“She’s seen me on TV, but she's never been to a show because, you know, I had some little words I didn't ever want her to hear," the “Work It” rapper revealed with a laugh. "And so she's coming for the first time."

Elliot — who made waves for women in hip-hop when she came up in the ‘90s and is known for collaborating with fellow icons like Timbaland, Aaliyah and Ciara — is the first woman rapper to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Grammy-winning superstar also opened up about how thrilled she is to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Words cannot describe. It just hasn’t clicked,” she said.

“When you’re in the hip-hop world, it just seems so far out of reach,” Elliott continued, explaining that it feels especially significant because she’s the first woman rapper to receive the honor, which comes as hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Noam Galai/Getty Missy Elliott

Related: See 16 of the Best Style Moments in Hip-Hop History

The “Get Ur Freak On” artist was previously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019 — becoming the third rapper and first woman rapper to ever do so. That same year, she was also honored by MTV with the coveted video vanguard award at the VMAs.

Story continues

Elliott's most recent releases include featured verses on FLO’s “Fly Girl” and Skrillex’s “RATATA,” which both dropped earlier this year. In recent years, she’s also teamed up with stars like Anitta, Toni Braxton and Lizzo, among others, for collaborations.

The 2023 class of Rock Hall inductees includes Elliott, Kate Bush, the late George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Willie Nelson and more stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larry Busacca/Getty Missy Elliott

Related: Missy Elliott Says 'It's OK to Say' I'm 'Not OK': 'We All Go Through S—'

The event will feature an A-list slate of performers including Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., New Edition, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks and St. Vincent.

The lineup is filled out by star-studded guests and presenters, including Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia.

The induction ceremony will broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.