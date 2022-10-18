Missy Elliott honored in her Virginia hometown of Portsmouth, receives key to the city

Missy Elliott awarded the key to the city. Kelsee Majette/The Week

On Monday, hip-hop star Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott was honored by leaders of her hometown in Virginia with a special dedication ceremony, naming a city street after her.

Elliott was born and raised in Portsmouth, which announced in September that on Oct. 17, a portion of McLean Street would be renamed "Missy Elliott Boulevard" and the Grammy Award–winning rapper would be presented with a key to the city.

In addition to the street name and key to the city, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) also gave a special presentation declaring Oct. 17 as "Missy Elliott Day."

The Monday ceremony included a parade at Manor High School, where Elliott was honored with sounds from three HBCU bands — the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion, Hampton University's Marching Force, and Elizabeth City State University's Sound of Class.

The hip-hop star spoke during the dedication, thanking the city for its support and telling local residents to "make sure [they] don't get no misdemeanors on [her] street." During Elliott's career, she was "the first female rapper to be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won numerous BET and MTV Video Music Awards, including the Video Vanguard Award," The Virginian Pilot notes. Last year, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Several other award-winning artists, including longtime collaborator Timbaland, Trey Songz, and Pusha T — all Virginia natives — attended the event in support of Elliott.

