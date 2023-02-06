Missourians can apply for a license to grow legal weed at home. Here’s how, what to know

Adults 21 and older who would like to start growing their own weed will soon be able to apply for cultivation cards.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will start accepting applications for personal cultivation cards starting Feb. 6. The application will be available here.

If approved, the card will cost $100 for recreational users and will last up to one year. Home growers will only be able to use their marijuana for personal, non-commercial use, meaning homegrowers can’t sell anything they grow at home.

According to the new law, cultivators also cannot give marijuana they grow to another person.

Cultivation cardholders will be allowed to have up to 18 plants at a time. Growers can have up to six flowering plants, six non-flowering plants that can be up to 14 inches tall and six clone plants that are smaller than 14 inches tall.

So, make sure no more than 12 plants are flowering at a time. The plants must be kept in an enclosed, locked facility at the person’s residence. This could be a shed if it’s outdoors.

When applying, the application will ask for basic contact and identifying information like the name, address and social security number of the applicant. It will also ask the applicant to confirm that they agree to cultivation rules like keeping the plants in a locked facility and only limiting the number of flowering plants to six.

Once the application is complete and approved, the applicant will need to submit a photo from the last three months with no sunglasses or hat on, a readable copy of a government issued ID and pay $100 annually to maintain the card.

To learn more check out the Department of Health and Senior Services frequently asked questions page.