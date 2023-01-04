Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A woman inmate in Missouri died by lethal injection Tuesday, becoming the first openly transgender person executed in the United States.

Amber McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected.

McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

“I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”

Who is Amber McLaughlin? McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. Guenther, McLaughlin's former girlfriend, was raped and stabbed to death in St. Louis County. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death for the murder in 2006 after a jury was deadlocked on her sentence.

The bigger picture on gender: McLaughlin was one of the few women who have been scheduled for execution since the practice was reinstated in the U.S. in the 1970s. Of the 2,414 people on death rows nationwide as of April 1, 2022, 50 were women, according to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. There are no known previous cases in which an openly transgender person was executed, according to the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center.

'Some real problems here': Multiple states under scrutiny for recent lethal injection failures

Clemency petition cites traumatic childhood, mental health diagnoses

A clemency petition filed to Parson on Dec. 12 by McLaughlin's attorneys requested a sentence of life without parole in place of a death sentence. The document cites chronic trauma McLaughlin experienced in childhood, including brain damage from fetal alcohol exposure, traumatic brain injuries as a child, abuse she suffered — including tasing and beating — at her adoptive home, and her diagnosed depression and suicide attempts as reasons for clemency.

Evidence regarding McLaughlin's mental health and childhood abuse was not presented at her original trial in 2006, according to the petition.

In a statement referring to McLaughlin by her name and gender identity before she transitioned, Parson confirmed the State of Missouri will carry out the death penalty sentence.

"Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace," Parson said. "The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."

Since Parson took office in June 2018, five executions have taken place in Missouri after he declined to grant clemency in each case, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Death penalty: Oregon governor to commute sentences of all 17 people on state's death row to life without parole

Details of Amber McLaughlin's case

McLaughlin began stalking Guenther at her St. Louis workplace after the couple separated, sometimes hiding inside the building, according to court records. Guenther obtained a restraining order as a result.

On Nov. 20, 2003, Guenther's neighbors called police when she failed to return home, and police officers discovered a broken knife handle and trail of blood near her car at the office building. The next day, McLaughlin led police to where Guenther's body had been discarded.

A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing following the presentation of the evidence to McLaughlin's mental health, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021. Missouri is one of only two states, alongside Indiana, that allows a judge to issue a death sentence rather than a jury.

McLaughlin began transitioning about three years ago, according to Jessica Hicklin, a formerly incarcerated mentor of McLaughlin's.

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amber McLaughlin is first transgender person executed in US

Latest Stories

  • London Zoo counts its residents in annual census

    STORY: London Zoo carries out its annual animal count The audit will take almost a week to complete(Dan Simmonds / Zoological operations manager, London Zoo)''We're going to be counting in the region of 14,000 animals and nearly 400 species so a huge undertaking for the keepers here and something that's really important for us to complete each year.''Many new additions arrived in 2022, including a western lowland gorilla and two tiger cubs'In 2022 we've had some new arrivals here at London Zoo, probably the star of the show has been Kiburi, a silverback western lowland gorilla who has been introduced to our resident gorillas here and has been a massive hit with all of the visitors at London Zoo who have come to see him. In terms of breeding at the zoo itself, we've had a couple of Sumatran tiger cubs born which is really important because Sumatran tigers are one of the most endangered cat species on the planet.”

  • Indiana State Police Release Video of Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop

    Indiana State Police (ISP) released footage of a December 15 traffic stop involving Bryan Kohberger – who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students – after an officer saw him following another vehicle too closely in Hancock County.The dashcam and bodycam footage released by ISP on January 3 shows an officer pulling over a white Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 70 eastbound in Hancock County. Kohberger can be seen in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.ISP said at the time of the stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the murders in Moscow, Idaho, nor was there identifying information for the white Hyundai Elantra that Moscow police said had been seen near the crime scene around the time the murders happened, ABC reported.The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said one of their officers had pulled over Kohberger minutes before state police did, also for following another vehicle too closely, according to ABC. Kohberger was released with a verbal warning both times, the report said.Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30. Students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed at a rental home near the University of Idaho’s campus early on November 13. Credit: Indiana State Police via Storyful

  • Idaho suspect agrees to extradition to face murder charges - lots of questions remain

    Bryan Kohberger agrees to extradition but police have not released details of how they caught him.

  • Southwest Airlines in ‘reputation rebuilding mode,’ expert says

    Clint Henderson, Managing Editor of news at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Southwest Airlines following holiday travel chaos, compensating customers that were impacted by weather, delays, and cancelations, consumer retention, industry-wide pricing, and the outlook for air travel in 2023.

  • A Vietnamese boy fell into a hollow 10-inch wide concrete shaft that's 115 feet deep, sparking a national rescue effort

    "I cannot understand how he fell into the hollow concrete pillar," said one official, citing the narrow 10-inch diameter of the pile.

  • Southwest Airlines stabilizes after holiday travel mayhem

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Southwest Airlines stock is trading after a tumultuous two weeks.

  • James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young

    James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.

  • Trump says US is giving Ukraine too much support, as new skeptical Republicans take office and swing control of the House

    Trump echoed calls by some Republicans to reduce aid to Ukraine, with the party set to take control of the House of Representatives later today.

  • 80-year-old dead, man charged with murder after assault

    80-year-old dead, man charged with murder after assault

  • 90 Day 's Jenny Considers Moving Back to U.S. Without Husband Sumit: 'It's India or Me'

    Sumit has been vocal about his desire to stay in India despite getting disowned by his parents after he secretly married Jenny

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No