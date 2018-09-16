Missouri Valley tops Big Sky in Challenge series

(STATS) - It's a good thing the Missouri Valley Football Conference hosted more games in the second annual Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series because the home team won every time.

For the second straight year on Saturday, the MVFC claimed bragging rights between the two premier FCS conferences, winning five of the eight regular-season matchups over a three-week stretch.

There were three games Saturday: the MVFC earned wins when Missouri State beat Northern Arizona 40-8 and Western Illinois rallied past No. 15 Montana 31-27, and No. 11 Weber State won the final game for the Big Sky, defeating No. 22 South Dakota 27-10.

The 2018 Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series results:

Aug. 30: Montana State 26, Western Illinois 23

Sept. 1: North Dakota State 49, Cal Poly 3

Sept. 1: Montana 26, Northern Iowa 23

Sept. 8: South Dakota State 45, Montana State 14

Sept. 8: South Dakota 43, Northern Colorado 28

Sept. 15: Missouri State 40, Northern Arizona 8

Sept. 15: Western Illinois 31, Montana 27

Sept. 15: Weber State 27, South Dakota 10