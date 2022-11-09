Missouri US House election results: Former TV anchor Mark Alford wins KC area seat

Republican Mark Alford, a former longtime TV news anchor in Kansas City, appeared to be headed to victory Tuesday, keeping Missouri’s 4th Congressional District under staunch conservative control.

Republican Rep. Sam Graves also appears to have won in the Missouri 6th Congressional District, a Northland seat he has held since 2001.

The 4th District was the area’s only open seat, following Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s decision to give up her seat for an unsuccessful U.S. Senate run. The district stretches from the southern and eastern edges of the Kansas City metro — beginning near Raymore and Blue Springs — to central Missouri, including portions of Columbia.

The general election was not meaningfully competitive — the Democratic candidate, Jack Truman, raised only a few hundred dollars compared to nearly $714,000 for Alford.

With 264 of 362 precincts reporting at 9:50 p.m., Alford had 77% of the vote, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. Truman had 20.5%.

“I would be the loudest, strongest, most conservative, unwavering voice for the 4th Congressional District that they have ever seen,” Alford said at a Kansas City rally in October.

Hartzler, who has been in Congress since 2011, was a hard-line conservative, and Alford appears likely to follow in her footsteps.

In his campaign, Alford promoted strict conservative stances on social issues like pushing back on gun control and COVID-19 mandates. He also touted a need to finish former President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico and has promoted baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was not secure.

Alford quit his job as a morning anchor on Fox 4 in October 2021 after 23 years on air in Kansas City. He launched his campaign soon after.

Alford has said it was difficult to be a conservative working in TV news. Some former colleagues told The Star that the former anchor was a toxic, bullying presence at Fox 4, though others dispute that, saying he was helpful and emphasized journalistic objectivity.

Story continues

Alford arrived at his watch party before results were known, striding in like a winner flashing a thumbs-up. In brief words to supporters he referenced his on-air reputation and predicted the night would go well for Republicans.

“I don’t have any news yet, but when I do we’ll break in with a special report,” Alford told supporters, who laughed. “And like I did at Fox 4, I will not follow the teleprompter.

“This is going to be a great night, not just for the 4th Congressional district but for the state of Missouri and for our great nation, the United States of America. We’re going to take back our country.”

Before the race was called Alford addressed supporters again in what sounded like a victory speech, saying work would begin on hiring and building a team to handle what he called “client services” instead of constituent services.

“We’re going to treat it like a business,” he said. “I pledge to be just as accessible to you in the future as i have been on the campaign trail.”

6th District: Sam Graves

With 313 of 461 precincts reporting at 9:50 p.m., Graves had received 75.8% of the vote, ahead of Democrat Henry Martin, who had 22%. Libertarian Edward Anders Maidment had 2%. The 6th Congressional District includes a large swath of northern Missouri, stretching across the entire state from the Kansas border to Illinois.

8th District: Jason Smith

With 253 of 409 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Smith had 82% of the vote as of 9:50 p.m., apparently defeating Democrat Randi McCallian, who received 16%. Libertarian Jim Higgins had 1.6%. The 8th Congressional District is located in the southeastern part of Missouri, including the Bootheel.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more results.