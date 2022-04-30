Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie drafted by Baltimore Ravens in sixth round

In this article:

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie is headed to the NFL.

Badie was selected in Saturday’s sixth round, 196th overall, by the Baltimore Ravens.

The New Orleans native rushed for 1,604 yards — a new single-season school record — and 14 touchdowns last season on 268 carries. His 18 total touchdowns in 2021 were the most on the team.

Badie was a Doak Walker Award finalist and first-team All-SEC in the AP and coaches’ honors as a senior last season.

This story will be updated.