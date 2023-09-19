Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook has a knee injury. Here’s his updated status

Mizzou football starting quarterback Brady Cook is “day to day” ahead of Missouri’s game against Memphis on Saturday in St. Louis due to a hyperextended knee suffered in the first half of the game against Kansas State.

MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed the news that was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Tuesday morning.

The head coach said Cook had an MRI and that there was no ligament damage. Drinkwitz said Cook, a St. Louis native, will miss Tuesday’s practice.

“He’ll be day to day,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re monitoring the swelling and bruising, and when he can practice, he’ll practice. And we’ll be day to day on that.”

Cook suffered the injury slipping on the sideline in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Wildcats. He missed two plays — with backup quarterback Sam Horn entering the game — but reentered and played for the remainder of the contest.

“I mean, that just speaks to the toughness of the young man,” Drinkwitz said. “I think while he was keeping it active and had the brace on and adrenaline, you know. I don’t think he was quite as worried about it, but once you sleep on it, it gets stiff; then there’s obviously work that has to be done.”

Cook’s reaction?

“I just felt my foot kinda get caught in the turf, and then my knee just kinda locked out,” Cook said Saturday after the K-State game. “I don’t know, honestly. I’d have to go watch it. It happened so fast. We’ll see; I think it’s all good.”

The QB had a career game against Kansas State, going 23-of-35 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Last season, the QB suffered what turned out to be a torn labrum in his shoulder against Kansas State. That injury required offseason surgery.

In the event Cook is unavailable for the game against Memphis, Horn is next on Missouri’s depth chart and has taken snaps in two of MU’s three games this season. Miami transfer Jake Garcia appears to be next in line afterward.

