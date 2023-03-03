Missouri Tigers men’s basketball vs. Ole Miss: Projected lineups, TV, game time

THE DETAILS

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia)

TV: SEC Network

Odds: Mizzou 80.5% to win (ESPN Analytics)

What’s at stake?

With the top-four teams in the SEC standings earning a double-bye in the conference tournament, Saturday’s game has added stakes.

If Missouri wins and Kentucky or Tennessee lose, the Tigers will clinch a double bye. If both lose, then MU would be the three seed with a win.

STARTING LINEUPS

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 15.9 G 4 DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Sr. 10.3 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 14.3 F 0 Mohamed Diarra* 6-10 Jr. 3.8 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Sr. 8.2 P No. Ole Miss Ht. Yr. PPG F 3 Myles Burns 6-7 Sr. 7.7 F 4 Jaemyn Brakefield 6-8 Jr. 10.7 G 5 James White 5-5 So. 3.4 G 11 Matthew Murrell 6-4 Jr. 15.0 F 21 Robert Allen 6-8 Sr. 4.1

*For senior day, Missouri may start other seniors on the roster. Seniors not listed above are Isiaih Mosley, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg.

About Mississippi (11-19, 3-14 SEC):

Mississippi is the third straight opponent that Missouri has faced at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings. Ole Miss has won just three conference games and two games on the road this year. Mississippi’s leading scorer, Matthew Murrell, did not play in the team’s 12-point loss to Missouri on Jan. 24. Murrell has scored 20 plus points in two of his past three games, including a 26 point performance against Texas A&M on March. 1.

Freshman Myles Burns has contributed more of late, taking 10 shots in each of his past four games and scoring in double figures in three of them. Mississippi ranks No. 346 in 3-point percentage at 30%. All three of the team’s conference wins have come against teams in the bottom four of the league. While Mississippi cannot avoid playing on Wednesday of the SEC Tournament, the team will be seeking some sort of momentum heading into next week.

About Missouri (22-8, 10-7):

Missouri avoided its first bad loss of the season Wednesday night with an 81-76 comeback win over LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tigers trailed by 19 points in the first half before cutting the lead to 13 at the break. After becoming the program’s all-time single season leader in steals, D’Moi Hodge delivered with a few big three-pointers down the stretch to spark a second half run. Hodge finished with a team-high 23 points and five steals. DeAndre Gholston kept Missouri within striking distance with 20 points as well. Missouri’s leader Kobe Brown shot just 2-for-8 for eight points and six rebounds.

In Missouri’s 89-77 win over Mississippi earlier this year, Hodge had a game-high 24 points and Isiaih Mosley added 20. However, it would appear that Mosley will not play in this game after missing the past few games due to personal reasons.

With a win on Saturday, Missouri will enter postseason play on a four-game winning streak