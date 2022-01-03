Missouri Tigers football adds 2nd transfer in three days. Here’s who else is on board

Former Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers football program on Sunday night.

Jernigan is the second player to join Mizzou by way of the transfer portal over the last three days. Former Buffalo offensive lineman Bence Polgar committed Friday.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, Jernigan played at defensive tackle in all 14 games for the Cowboys in 2021. He was the second highest-graded defender for Oklahoma State, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded 22 tackles, two sacks for losses of 13 yards, one forced fumble and 11 quarterback hurries.

Jernigan, joined the Cowboys as a three-star recruit out of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, which Mizzou offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar also attended. He played in 13 games for Oklahoma State as a true freshman, recording 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks, but missed the 2020 season due to COVID-related health issues.

Jernigan will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He helps the Tigers fill holes at defensive tackle following the graduation of Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside.

Missouri now has 19 new players set to join the program for the 2022 season. Jernigan is one of four defensive linemen on board, along with four-star Marquis Gracial, four-star DJ Wesolak and four-star Jalen Marshall.