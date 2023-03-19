Missouri Tigers become Princeton’s latest victim, losing in Round 2 of NCAA Tournament

The Princeton Tigers continued their magical run through the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, ousting No. 7 seed Missouri 78-63 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Princeton, which entered the tourney as the No. 15 seed in the South Region and upset 2-seed Arizona 59-55 in the first round Thursday, advances to the Sweet 16.

DeAndre Gholston led MU with 19 points, Noah Carter added 14 and Kobe Brown had 12.

Princeton, which outrebounded Mizzou 45 to 30, got a game-high 22 points from Ryan Langborg and 16 boards from Caden Pierce.

Mizzou (25-10) had advanced to Saturday’s game with a 76-65 win Thursday against 10th-seeded Utah State.

This story will be updated.

