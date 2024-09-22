How the Missouri Tigers beat the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2OT Saturday afternoon

Brady Cook was 23 of 37 for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 199 yards on 24 carries Saturday as the No. 7-ranked Missouri Tigers remained unbeaten with a 30-27 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in double-overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

After both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime, the game went to a second. That’s when Blake Craig’s field goal proved to be the difference in an SEC-opening football game that was close throughout.

Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia was a formidable dual threat — and recurring thorn in Missouri’s side. The transfer from New Mexico State passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 84 yards on 17 carries.

It was a remarkable 10th straight sellout for the Tigers as Mizzou extended its nation’s-longest winning streak to eight games.

Missouri trailed 13-10 at halftime, but the game was tied 20-20 through three quarters. Neither team scored in the fourth.

Redshirt freshman MU kicker Craig, the reigning SEC Special Teams Player of The Week, had a roller-coaster afternoon. He was 3 for 6 on field-goal attempts, missing two in the fourth quarter before drilling the most important one in overtime.

The Commodores missed a late field goal of their own that would’ve given them the lead in regulation.

Craig was 4-for-4 on field goals a week ago in MU’s 27-21 win over Boston College.