Missouri Tigers basketball coach Dennis Gates puts finishing touches on 2023-24 roster

With the most recent roster moves for Missouri men’s basketball, most everything seems to be in place for Dennis Gates’ second season in Columbia.

Barring any last-minute additions or subtractions, the 2023-2024 Missouri men’s basketball roster should be set after the addition of Connor Vanover and departure of Isiaih Mosley.

Vanover committed this past week and Mosley has opted to pursue a pro career. Both of those moves solidify roles and answer some questions regarding the Tigers’ potential rotation.

Vanover, the 7-foot-5 transfer from Oral Roberts, gives Missouri a true center and massive size that the Tigers can use to defend the rim.

“With Connor, we’ve addressed a potential area of improvement in our rebounding and rim protection,” MU coach Dennis Gates said in a statement announcing Vanover’s signing. “He also allows us to maintain our style of play with his ability to shoot the ball and play a quick-paced five-out system.”

Vanover’s presence gives MU the ability to try different lineups without sacrificing size or experience. He’s an experienced player at the center position, enabling Jordan Butler to grow into that role during his freshman season.

Vanover’s signing also immensely helps the Tigers’ present-day roster. He was the Summit League Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year last season at Oral Roberts, earning first-team all-conference honors. He averaged 7.2 rebounds per game and was second in the nation with 3.2 blocks.

Those two figures would have been team-bests for Missouri last season.

Vanover should also be the additional rebounding presence MU needs after Kobe Brown’s decision to remain in the NBA Draft. Vanover and fellow transfer Jesus Carralero, plus Mabor Majak, Aidan Shaw and Butler, will compete on the glass.

In the backcourt, meanwhile, the guard rotation is a little slimmer.

Missouri added Tamar Bates, John Tonje, Curt Lewis and Caleb Grill via the transfer portal this offseason. That crowded the guard rotation with options. The point guard rotation, with Nick Honor, Sean East and Anthony Robinson, is set, too.

What Missouri has in those guards is depth. Tonje and Bates bring size, while Lewis and Grill are sharpshooters. There’s an opportunity for Gates and his staff to get creative with lineups, especially if he can unlock the potential in players like Bates and Lewis.

Lewis was the NJCAA junior-college player of the year and Bates wasn’t playing his natural position at Indiana.

Potential can translate to wins if Gates and his staff can pull it all together.

Gates fills out 2023-24 coaching staff

It wasn’t just MU’s roster that now seems complete. Gates has also completed his coaching staff.

He officially announced the hire of Matt Lottich as an assistant to the head coach. Lottich was previously the head coach at Valparaiso from 2016-13.

“I have known Matt for a number of years and his winning experience as a head coach will no doubt elevate Mizzou,” Gates said in a statement. “He had success leading a program in both the Missouri Valley Conference and Horizon League and his extensive knowledge of the game will be a tremendous asset to our staff and team.”

Lottich’s hire fits a Gates hiring trend. Associate head coach Charlton Young and assistant coaches Dickey Nutt and Kyle Smithpeters have previously served as head coaches, too.

“I’ve known Coach Gates most of my entire life and the one thing that I’ve always known about him is he is a man of high character,” Lottich said in a statement. “As I was transitioning out of being a head coach, I wanted to work with someone with integrity and knowledge of the game. I think Coach Gates fits that mold perfectly. He is a fantastic coach, a fantastic recruiter and excels in every aspect that it takes to run a program.

Michael Fly, who took an assistant coaching job at the University of Jacksonville this offseason, was MU’s director of scouting and analytics last season. He was also a previous head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Gates also announced a handful of title changes for four members of his current staff. Ryan Sharbaugh was tabbed as the team’s defensive coordinator, Matt Cline as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Sharbaugh was previously a special assistant to the head coach and Cline was Gates’ chief of staff.

Chase Goldstein was named chief of staff in Cline’s place, adding that title to his duties as director of basketball operations. Dalon King was named coordinator of scouting and analytics.

