Missouri Tigers’ 2023 SEC football schedule unveiled: Mizzou will start against Vandy

The Missouri Tigers football team already knew its opponents for the Southeastern Conference portion of next season’s schedule.

Dates for those games were announced by the SEC on Tuesday.

The Tigers, who kick off this year’s SEC slate Saturday at Auburn, open their 2023 season with three straight home games: South Dakota on Sept. 2, followed by Middle Tennessee State and Kansas State.

Missouri will then begin conference play on the road again, playing Vanderbilt in Nashville on Sept. 30, 2023.

It seems the Tigers’ matchup for Sept. 23, 2023 is still to be determined — Missouri had been scheduled to play Memphis, but that date was listed as TBD on Tuesday’s SEC news release.

The Tigers’ first conference home game next season will come against LSU on Oct. 7, 2023, followed by a trip to Kentucky. Then the Tigers will return home to face South Carolina.

After a bye week on Oct. 28, 2023, Missouri will travel to Georgia before playing host to Tennessee and Florida. The Tigers will then head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a matchup against the Razorbacks that’s currently scheduled for Nov. 25, 2023.

That game will likely be played on Black Friday, as it has been during every season save 2020 since the annual series began in 2013.