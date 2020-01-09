Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri State is parting ways with coach Dave Steckel, whose teams won just 13 games in five seasons.

The school said Thursday a ''privately-funded buyout'' will pay Steckel up to $340,000 plus moving expenses. He'll get an initial $140,000 payment. Subsequent $100,000 payments in January 2021 and January 2022 will depend on whether Steckel finds a new coaching job, how much he makes and when he is hired.

The Bears were 13-42 under Steckel, who previously served as defensive coordinator for Gary Pinkel at Missouri.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats and Steckel met Nov. 27 to discuss the program. Moats announced at that time that the university intended to honor Steckel's contract through the 2021 season.

The two met again recently ''to discuss football-related matters, which ultimately led to this mutual agreement,'' Moats said.

It wasn't clear what changed.

''I want to thank Kyle Moats, our coaches and our players for the past five years,'' Steckel said in a statement. ''I cannot thank our staff and our players enough for changing the inner workings of our culture. I will always be indebted to them, and I am grateful I had this opportunity.''

Moats said a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.