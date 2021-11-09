Is this Missouri property for sale a castle or rundown apartment complex? You decide

A very unique looking, let alone huge, property has hit the real estate market for $300,000 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Interior

Thanks to its Spanish-style exterior, it could be mistaken for a castle, but in reality this nearly 9,000 square-foot building is actually a former apartment complex that was built in 1928, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Interior

“Owned by the same family since 1962, this beautiful architectural gem is ready and waiting to be returned to its original condition,” the listing describes. “Sitting impressively on a large corner lot in the heart of the Carondelet neighborhood just across from Lyon at Blow Elementary and the Historic Carondelet YMCA.”

Interior

While the thought of owning a huge home that resembles a fairy tale for a low price might be a dream come true for some, the new owner will have a big – and potentially expensive – project on their hands.

Interior

Judging by the photos of the six individual rental units over three floors, a lot of work will need to go into home repairs before the interior can look as radiant as the stunning outside.

However, the listing says, “some of the original wood floors, tile work and fireplaces are in good condition.”

Interior

With the right owner, it can turn into a masterpiece.

Kitchen

There’s also a brick carriage house and garage with two covered parking spaces on the property.

Interior

The estate was also featured on Riverfront Times.

