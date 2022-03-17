Missouri prep hoops: Blue Springs South girls fall in semifinals; Staley boys tonight

Thursday’s semifinals set the stage for the Missouri Class 6 state-championship game in girls high school basketball at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Unfortunately for Blue Springs South, the Jaguars were on the losing end of one of those outcomes. But they can still earn a trophy on the final day of their season.

Blue Springs South (25-5) dropped into Friday’s 10 a.m. matchup for third place with a 51-36 loss to Springfield Kickapoo (28-3). It was 18-all at halftime before Kickapoo pulled away and advanced to a 2 p.m. Friday showdown against Incarnate Word for the state title.

Incarnate Word (28-0) moved on Thursday with a 71-23 victory over St. Joseph’s Academy (20-10), who will meet Blue Springs South in Friday morning’s third-place game.

Still to come Thursday evening at JQH Arena, Staley (26-4) was to play Nixa (27-3) at 6 p.m. in the boys Class 6 semifinals. The boys Class 6 final is Friday at 4 p.m.

Friday’s girls Class 5 semifinals at JQH Arena feature the Smithville girls against West Plains at noon for a spot in Saturday’s championship game. Smithville is 21-8, West Plains 25-4.

In the boys Class 4 semifinals Friday evening, the Pembroke Hill Raiders (21-4) take on Father Tolton Regional Catholic (21-8) at the Hammons Center in Springfield. That game tips at 8 p.m. and the winner advances to Saturday’s final.

This story will be updated.

MISSOURI BOYS

CLASS 6

Semifinals, Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield

Chaminade vs. Christian Bros. College, 4 p.m.

Staley vs. Nixa, 6 p.m.

Friday at JQH Arena

Third-place game: noon

Championship: 4 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals, Friday at JQH Arena

Webster Groves vs. Cardinal Ritter, 6 p.m.

Springfield Catholic vs. Helias Catholic, 8 p.m.

Saturday at JQH Arena

Third-place game: noon

Championship: 4 p.m.

CLASS 4

Semifinals, Friday at Hammons Center in Springfield

Central (New Madrid) vs. Vashon, 6 p.m.

Pembroke Hill vs. Father Tolton, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at JQH Arena

Third-place game: noon

Championship: 8 p.m.

Story continues

CLASS 3

Third-place game: Thayer 70, Duchesne 35

Championship: Charleston 58, Lafayette Co. 56

CLASS 2

Third-place game: Putnam Co. 57, Bishop LeBlond 55

Championship: Norwood 64, Bernie 63

CLASS 1

Third-place game: St. Elizabeth 50, Wellsville-Mid 45

Championship: South Iron 71, Stanberry 45

MISSOURI GIRLS

CLASS 6

Semifinals, Thursday at JQH Arena

Incarnate Word 71, St. Joseph’s Academy 23

Springfield Kickapoo 51, Blue Springs South 36

Friday, at Hammons Center

Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. St. Joseph’s, 10 a.m.

Friday, at JQH Arena

Championship: Incarnate Word vs. Kickapoo, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals, Friday at JQH Arena

Webster Groves vs. Whitfield, 10 a.m.

Smithville vs. West Plains, noon

Saturday, at Hammons Center

Third-place game: TBD, 10 a.m.

Saturday, at JQH Arena

Championship: TBD, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday semifinals, at Hammons Center

St. James vs. John Burroughs, 2 p.m.

Helias Catholic vs. Benton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, at JQH Arena

Third-place game: TBD, 10 a.m.

Championship: TBD, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3

Third-place game: Strafford 64, West County 34

Championship: El Dorado 61, South Shelby 26

CLASS 2

Third-place game: Blue Eye 57, St. Paul Lutheran 19

Championship: Wellington-Napoleon 52, Ellington 31

CLASS 1

Third-place game: Leeton 58, Walnut Grove 39

Championship: Platte Valley (co-op) 63, Delta 50