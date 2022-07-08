Suspect in custody after active shooter reported at Missouri hospital

Western Missouri Medical Centre in Warrensburg, Missouri. Hospital officials said an armed individual entered the facilities, which prompted an investigation by local police. (Western Missouri Medical Centre via Google Maps)

An armed man has reportedly entered a hospital in Warrensburg, Missouri, prompting a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to law enforcement, no shots and no injuries have been reported.

The first two floors of the hospital were cleared while officers continued to search.

Police eventually arrested an individual, who is now being held at the Johnson County Jail. No other details about the suspect or the context of their arrest have been made available.

According to Fox 4, multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene and assisted in an evacuation of the hospital.

The incident prompted city leaders to shut down some public facilities. The city's Parks and Recreation department said it was shutting down the city's community centre and the Nassif Aquatic Centre until the situation is resolved.

The hospital shared a warning on its Facebook page that an active shooter was on site.

“Police on site, and staff and patients being evacuated now. This is not a drill. Active shooter at Western Missouri Medical Center main hospital building,” Western Missouri Medical Centre wrote on the page.

Despite the hospital’s use of the phrase “active shooter,” it does not appear that any shots were fired.

The incident was yet another example of a mass shooting scare. At a time when the US averages more than 11 mass shootings a week — defined as shootings in which four or more people not including the attacker are shot or killed — Americans have been on edge in crowded spaces.

False alarms in New York and San Francisco last week caused stampedes that left some attendees injured.

Last week, a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens of others when he shot people trying to enjoy a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.