Missouri moves up while K-State drops from AP Top 25 football poll. Here’s the latest

After losing to Iowa State on Saturday, Kansas State (8-4. 6-3 Big 12) dropped from No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll all the way out of the rankings.

The Wildcats have joined the “others receiving votes” category in the latest edition of the AP Top 25, released early Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats were third out of the poll, effectively No. 28, with 41 votes.

Missouri (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Arkansas on Friday and moved up one spot to No. 9 The Tigers were ranked 10th in the Week 13 poll.

KU (8-4, 5-4), who dominated Cincinnati, remains unranked but received six votes in the “others receiving votes” category. KU is No. 31 overall in vote total.

The top of the newly released poll looks like this:

Defending champion Georgia is No. 1, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas, No. 8. Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Penn State.

K-State, KU and Missouri are all bowl eligible and will await a selection on Dec. 3.