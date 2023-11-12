Missouri moves up, K-State rejoins AP Top 25 football poll. But KU Jayhawks drop out

After a tough loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) dropped from No. 19 to unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon.

Missouri defeated Tennessee on Saturday to move to 8-2 for the first time since 2014. The poll rewarded the Tigers by moving them up five spots, from No. 16 to No. 11.

Meanwhile, K-State (7-3, 5-2), which dominated Baylor Saturday, is back in the poll at the No. 23 spot.

The Jayhawks were second in the “others receiving votes” category with 83.

The top of the newly released poll looks like this: defending champion UGA is No. 1, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8. Alabama, No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State.

Kansas will host play host to K-State at home at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Missouri welcomes SEC rival Florida to Columbia for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.