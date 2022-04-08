Missouri man wins $1 million prize on lotto scratch ticket bought at Casey’s

A Missouri man hit a $1 million jackpot on a scratch lotto ticket this week as he was on the phone with a friend who wanted to grab dinner — and he decided he could afford it once he learned he had won, according to state lottery officials.

The winner bought a $10 Scratchers ticket from the Casey’s General Store at 602 E. Young Ave. in Warrensburg of Johnson County, Missouri, according to a Thursday news release. He told lotto officials he typically buys $10 tickets about twice per month.

While parked near a gas station after work, the man scratched off the ticket he’d purchased from Casey’s that morning, lotto officials said. He wasn’t sure he’d have the money to spare at first.

But once he uncovered the prize, the man decided he could splurge on a meal out.

The Missouri Lottery says more than $14.2 million in prizes have been claimed in the “$1,000,000 Jackpot” game and there is leaving $20.8 million remaining to be claimed. The ticket scratched this week was one of two $1 million top prize winners.