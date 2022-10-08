Missouri man killed in single car accident on Illinois 15 in southwestern Illinois

A 39-year old Missouri man lost his life in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Illinois 15 near Green Oaks Road.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the victim as Lorenzo Davis of the 5200 block of Cheltenham Road of Florissant, Missouri.

Dye said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:35 a.m. Saturday. No one else was in the vehicle and no other individuals were injured, according to Dye.

Belleville Police Captain Todd Keilbach said authorities were called at 5:52 a.m. Saturday.

“When officers arrived, they found a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that had been traveling west bound on Illinois 15 off the roadway,” Keilbach said. “The vehicle had run off the roadway and onto a hill. It appeared to have gone air born before landing back onto the roadway.”

Davis was carrying a California driver’s license, but his vehicle had a Missouri license plate, Keilbach said.

“He was partially ejected from the vehicle,” Keilbach added.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. Keilbach said the incident is still under investigation.