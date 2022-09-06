Missouri man argues he had a ‘civic duty’ to enter Capitol, wants riot case dismissed

Judy L. Thomas
·4 min read

A northwest Missouri man scheduled to go to trial early next year for allegedly breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 is now arguing that his case should be dismissed, saying the charges are “undeniably unconstitutional.”

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr. says he was merely exercising his First Amendment rights when he entered the building that day.

“Cruz’s indictment is aimed at chilling Cruz’s (and millions of others’) right to petition and speak against perceived government abuses at the Capitol,” said the motion, filed last week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“The government seeks to insulate congressional representatives, staff, officials and attendees from receiving the messages of Cruz and other protestors and petitioners. Such efforts by the government are undeniably unconstitutional.”

Cruz, 39, of Polo — about 50 miles northeast of Kansas City — was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Cruz first denied invading the Capitol building, then later told agents that reviewing videos he took that day reminded him that he had indeed gone inside.

Cruz’s attorney, John M. Pierce, told U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton at a hearing last week that he planned to file the motion. He said “we’ve come across some evidence” that was available to the public online that indicated “that in fact the Capitol was indeed open at that point in time.”

Walton then asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst to summarize the charges against Cruz.

Furst told the judge the evidence would show that Cruz entered the Capitol building about two minutes after the initial breach and walked around inside for seven or eight minutes, recording with a GoPro.

Walton asked Furst what was occurring inside the building when Cruz entered.

“Was it peaceful at the time of his entry, or was there chaos taking place?” he asked. “Were alarms going off?”

Furst told the judge there was plenty going on. She said Cruz would have seen officers fighting to keep people off the northwest steps. After those steps were breached, she said, Cruz climbed them, filming as he went.

“He was filming on the Upper West terrace,” she said. “He was filming people trying to get into the building. He was filming people breaking windows. He was filming chants of, you know, ‘This is our house’ (and) ‘USA.’

“When he went in the door two minutes after the breach — as you know, it was a very violent breach, windows were bashed in, officers had to retreat — the alarm was going off on the Senate wing door as he entered. And there was a lot of screaming, yelling and chanting as he entered as well.”

Walton then addressed Pierce: “If the evidence, Mr. Pierce, supports what the government is saying, I think you’ve got a difficult, uphill road to make your case that somehow there’d be a First Amendment violation…that somehow he had a right to do what he did.”

Cruz’s motion, filed on Saturday, argued that he could not be convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building without authority to do so because the Capitol is not a restricted building.

“Generally speaking, the Capitol is open to the public during normal business hours,” the motion said. And, it said, Cruz had a Constitutional right under the First Amendment “to monitor, watch, advocate, petition, and protest regarding the work of representatives and officials inside the building.”

“Indeed, it can be argued that Cruz has a civic duty to monitor, observe, watch, and (try to) influence the goings-on inside the Capitol,” the motion said.

Prosecutors say this photo from U.S. Capitol surveillance video shows Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., of Polo, Missouri, entering the building through the Senate wing doors.
Prosecutors say this photo from U.S. Capitol surveillance video shows Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., of Polo, Missouri, entering the building through the Senate wing doors.

As for the second charge against him, Cruz argued that “parading, demonstrating and picketing for redress of grievances is the birthright of every American.”

“Cruz is accused of nothing more than walking into the Capitol during normal business hours as part of a demonstration of expression regarding the fairness of the 2020 presidential election,” the motion said. “Cruz has a 1st amendment right to express his opinions in such a manner.”

Walton has set Cruz’s trial to begin on Jan. 17 in federal court in Washington, D.C. Attorneys said they expected it to take two to four days.

Cruz is among three of the 23 Missouri defendants in Capitol riot cases to be scheduled for a trial. John George Todd III of Blue Springs has a trial date set for Nov. 14, and Nevada locksmith Isaac Yoder — accused of roaming the Capitol building dressed as George Washington — has a Feb. 7 trial date.

Of the remaining Missouri defendants, 10 have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced, and five have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada's Pendrith and Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners have been named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup. It's the first time that more than one Canadian will compete in the best-on-best tournament that sees a team from the United States play an international squad. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a captain's selection, officially chosen by T

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f