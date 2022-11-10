Missouri legalizes weed, Kentucky rejects anti-abortion amendment: Key midterm ballot measures

Millions of voters across the country cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday.

In addition to picking local and state officials, including key governorships, their votes should determine whether Democrats will be able keep control of the U.S. House and Senate, or if Republicans will flip one or both houses of Congress.

But as of Thursday afternoon, some of the nation's most consequential races have not yet been decided. The future of Congressional control is still up for grabs. And while both parties raked in key wins so far, Democrats have held off the Republican "red wave" that many strategists predicted leading up to Tuesday.

Amid millions of votes for lawmakers, voters also weighed in on ballot initiatives ranging from legalizing marijuana to accessing abortion and outlawing slavery.

Some Americans voted on raising the minimum wage, expanding Medicaid and on policies designed to address climate change.

Here’s what you need to know about key ballot measures from Election Day 2022:

Abortion access votes in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont

After the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year, abortion access became a key issue across the country. For the midterms, advocates hoped that states would protect reproductive rights.

Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont enshrined abortion rights in their state constitutions Tuesday. In Kentucky, an anti-abortion measure on the ballot was rejected by voters.

The rejection of the proposed Kentucky amendment, which attempted to deny any constitutional protections for abortion in the state, marks a significant victory for abortion rights. Kentucky's GOP-dominated legislature has imposed a near-total ban on abortions – which could still be upheld by the state Supreme Court. But the amendment rejection also means there's a possibility for the court to declare abortion as a state right.

In Montana, voters rejected a referendum could've meant criminal charges for health care workers if they don't take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant who is born living, including after an attempted abortion.

Voting measures in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan , Nebraska

Voting rights were on the ballot in several states for the midterms – including measures on voter identification, early voting, and rules on passing ballot initiatives.

In Connecticut, a proposed constitutional amendment to allow in-person early voting passed.

Meanwhile, Ohio voters passed an amendment that will prohibit people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in local elections. And in Nebraska, voters passed a measure that will require a valid photo ID to vote in any election.

In Michigan, voters approved creating a nine-day window for early voting, among other changes.

In Arizona, voters were asked whether they should be required to provide a date of birth and voter identification number for early ballot affidavits, instead of only a signature. It was too early to call as of Thursday afternoon. Arizonans rejected a measure about whether the state’s legislature can change measures that voters passed if the measures are deemed unconstitutional.

Ballots in Nevada asked voters about establishing ranked-choice voting for congressional and some state elections. The votes were too close to call as of Thursday afternoon.

Prohibiting slavery, particularly among prisoners

Five states voted on whether to abolish slavery. Voters in four states – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – passed measures to change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, according to Associated Press counts.

Meanwhile, voters in Louisiana rejected an amendment to remove language from the state's constitution allowing for involuntary servitude in the criminal justice system.

Yes, more than 150 years ago, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ended slavery on a national level when it was ratified in 1865. But loopholes still allow it as a punishment for people convicted of a crime.

Passing these referendums could be more than just a symbolic gesture. Criminal justice reform advocates have said they could mean higher wages for prison work, among other changes.

Maryland and Missouri legalize recreational weed; other states vote on drug policies

Marijuana appeared on ballots in multiple states this year. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters were faced with an option to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

Maryland and Missouri voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older through constitutional amendments on Tuesday. Both states' measures will also bring changes to criminal law and expunge many past marijuana possession convictions. In Missouri, for example, nonviolent offenses – with the exception of selling to minors or driving under the influence – will be expunged.

Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota voters rejected proposals for legalizing recreational use on Tuesday.

Colorado voters weighed in on whether the state should define certain fungi and psychedelic plants as natural medicine. The amendment would also allow personal use, possession, transportation and growth of the substances for people 21 or older. As of Thursday afternoon, the vote was too early to call.

DC raises minimum wage for tipped workers; Nevada, Nebraska vote on wage increases

Nevadans voted on whether to increase the minimum wage in the state to $12 per hour. Results were too close to call as of Thursday afternoon. The state’s current minimum wage is between $9.50 and $10.50, depending on whether a person has health insurance.

Nebraska voters approved a ballot measure that will significantly increase the state's minimum wage, from $9 an hour to $15 by 2026.

In Washington, D.C., voters chose to raise the minimum wage for tipped employees to match the pay of non-tipped employees.

New Mexico voters make pre-K a universal right

New Mexican voters on Tuesday strongly approved a constitutional amendment set to increase permanent funding allocated for early childhood education, as well as K-12 education, by hundreds of millions of dollars.

With the measure's success, Vox News reports that New Mexico will become the first state to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education like preschool and child care. Activists and legislators in support said they spent over 10 years working toward the ballot measure.

The amendment proposed allocating an additional 1.25% annually from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund, which already distributes 5% annually to the New Mexico Public Education Department and 20 additional public institutions, to early childhood education and public school instruction for at-risk students.

While the amendment has received voters' approval, it has to be approved by Congress in order to take effect. New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee economists estimated in 2021 that, if approved, using the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund, also known as the Permanent School Fund, in this way "tapping the LGPF would potentially generate an estimated $236 million" for education in fiscal year 2023. "Of this, an estimated $140 million would be allocated specifically for early childhood education."

