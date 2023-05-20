Missouri HS boys tennis results: Lee’s Summit West, Pembroke Hill fare well in Class 3

Missouri state high school tennis was underway Thursday and Friday at Springfield’s Cooper Tennis Complex for Classes 2 and 3.

In Class 3, John Burroughs freshman Shaan Patel was crowned singles champion with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marquette’s Edward Yue. Finishing in third was Arnav Gannavaram of Lee’s Summit West.

Also in Class 3, the Pembroke Hill doubles duo of Stephen Lambright III and Christopher Thornberry finished second to Priory’s Preston Achter and John Varley

The Blue Springs South duo of Carter McIntosh and Judson McIntosh finished fourth, while Liberty’s Nicholas Koch and Spencer Weishaar took fifth.

Here is a look at the full results for Class 2 and Class 3:

Thursday-Friday in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

Singles quarterfinals: Fisk, Francis Howell North, d. Bansal, Springfield Central, inj. ret. Yue, Marquette, d. Schmidt, John Burroughs, 6-3, 6-1. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, d. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, 6-3, 6-4. Patel, John Burroughs, d. Regnier, Eureka, 6-4, 6-2.

Semifinal singles: Yue, Marquette, d. Fisk, Francis Howell North, 6-1, 6-0. Patel, John Burroughs, d. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, 6-1, 6-0.

Singles placement matches: 1. Patel, John Burroughs, d. Yue, Marquette, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, d. Fisk, Francis Howell North, 6-0, 6-1. 5. Regnier, Eureka, d. Meyer, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-3, 6-4. 7. Cheema, Liberty (Wentzville), d. Bansal, Springfield Central, WD.

Doubles quarterfinals: Lambright III/Thornberry, Pembroke Hill, d. Koch/Weishaar, Liberty, 6-0, 6-0. Chun/Keswani, Marquette, d. Gonzales/Bartek, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-1, 6-0. C. McIntosh/J. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, d. Tiemann/Blogojevic, Oakville, 6-3, 6-4. Achter/Varley, Priory, d. Cebulko/Poggemiller, St. Joseph Central, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles semifinals: Lambright III/Thornberry, Pembroke Hill, d. Chun/Keswani, Marquette, 6-4, 6-2. Achter/Varley, Priory, d. C. McIntosh/J. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Achter/Varley, Priory, d. Lambright III/Thornberry, Pembroke Hill, 7-5, 3-6, 10-5. 3. Chun/Keswani, Marquette, d. C. McIntosh/J. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 6-3, 6-4. 5. Koch/Weishaar, Liberty, d. Tiemann/Blogojevic, Oakville, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4. 7. Bridges/Stevens, Rockhurst, d. Cebulko/Poggemiller, St. Joseph Central, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

CLASS 2

Singles quarterfinals: Negi, Parkway Central, d. Nichols, Platte County, 6-2, 6-1. Foucheaux, Helias Catholic, d. Groden, Barstow, 6-3, 6-1. Chen. Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Nagarajan, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-1, 6-0. Lingenfelser, Willard, d. Van Heest, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Foucheaux, Helias Catholic, d. Negi, Parkway Central, 6-3, 6-3. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Lingenfelser, Willard, 6-3, 6-1.

Singles placement matches: 1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Foucheaux, Helias Catholic, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Lingenfelser, Willard, d. Negi, Parkway Central, default. 5. Puri, MICDS, d. Nichols, Platte County, 6-3, 6-2. 7. Nagarajan, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Groden, Barstow, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles quarterfinals: Collison/Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Forrest/Vanek, Platte County, 6-3, 6-4. Patel/Kizer, MICDS, d. Deshpande/Garikapaty, Jefferson City, 6-3, 6-0. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Amstutz/Miller, Willard, 6-2, 7-5. Chan/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Gandhari/Colombo, Barstow, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles semifinals: Patel/Kizer, MICDS, d. Collison/Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9. Chan/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Chan/Kadan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Patel/Kizer, MICDS, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). 3. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Collison/Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-4, 7-5. 5. Gandhari/Colombo, Barstow, d. Forrest/Vanek, Platte County, 6-2, 6-4. 7. Amstutz/Miller, Willard, d. Deshpande/Garikapaty, Jefferson City, 6-0, 6-1.