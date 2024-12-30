Missouri hosts Hines and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-8) at Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Missouri after CJ Hines scored 25 points in Alabama State's 83-80 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Missouri is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State leads the SWAC scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Missouri's average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 9.5 more points per game (77.3) than Missouri allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tigers.

Hines is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

