Missouri honoring Confederate traitors is great, but gay history? Back in the closet

The decision to remove a display of Kansas City’s gay and lesbian history from the Missouri State Capitol is outrageous, potentially illegal, and yet another embarrassment for a state with a history of intolerance.

The Department of Natural Resources and its Missouri State Parks division, which made the decision, should reinstall the exhibit and apologize for caving to pressure.

The controversy began this week when the exhibit, called “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” was opened on the first floor of the state Capitol building in Jefferson City.

It should not have been a controversial display. The series was developed by a history class at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and has traveled throughout the region for years. It’s freely available online.

It isn’t a polemic, or a political statement, or a value judgment. It’s history. Important history. That’s why it was displayed in the Missouri State Museum, where the state’s stories should be told.

That isn’t what has happened. It appears a state legislative staffer was somehow offended by the exhibit, raised a stink on social media, got a few legislators to agree, and DNR pulled the display after just four days.

“To God be the Glory!” the offended staffer posted on Facebook.

The decision is probably illegal. There is no requirement that the state offer such an exhibit, but once it has done so, taking it down based on its content, particularly for a religious motive, is a clear First Amendment violation. Missouri should expect a legal challenge (and expect Attorney General Eric Schmitt to fight it, yet again demonstrating his own intolerance).

More broadly, the decision is an insult to all Missourians, including tens of thousands of LGBTQ residents. “This is nothing but ‘cancel culture’ coming from those who want the LGBT community to simply disappear in the shadows again,” said state Sen. Greg Razer of Kansas City. He’s right.

Razer said he’s trying to figure out what happened.

The Missouri Capitol is a public building. It belongs to everyone. Any state that can display a bust of the late Rush Limbaugh, despite his offensive beliefs, can temporarily show a history of gays and lesbians organizing for rights in Kansas City.

Missouri State Parks runs the Confederate Memorial State Historic Site. Apparently, going to war to maintain slavery should be honored, but ending discrimination against gays and lesbians is offensive.

From 1996 until 2001, the Taliban destroyed much of the cultural and intellectual history of Afghanistan. “Taliban fighters killed artists, musicians and poets; destroyed antiquities, musical instruments and audio cassettes; banned singing and burned down libraries; and let museums crumble to disrepair, destruction and looting,” ABC News reported.

Taliban fighters claimed a faith motive for the destruction. “We deem it a must … because of our religious responsibility,” a spokesman said at the time. That isn’t “to God be the Glory!” but it’s close. Too close.