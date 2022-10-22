Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

  • Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is sacked by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Devin Lee, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    1/5

    Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

    Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is sacked by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Devin Lee, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper, left, is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    2/5

    Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

    Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper, left, is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls a timeout during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    3/5

    Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

    Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls a timeout during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Missouri's Javon Foster, bottom, lifts teammate Missouri's Luther Burden III after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    4/5

    Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

    Missouri's Javon Foster, bottom, lifts teammate Missouri's Luther Burden III after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts to a penalty during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    5/5

    Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 17-14 to escape SEC cellar

    Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts to a penalty during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is sacked by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Devin Lee, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper, left, is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls a timeout during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Javon Foster, bottom, lifts teammate Missouri's Luther Burden III after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts to a penalty during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
·3 min read

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers held on for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory Saturday.

Mike Wright, who took over when Commodores quarterback AJ Swann left with an illness, found Gamarian Carter for an 80-yard touchdown reception with 3:59 to go, and Vanderbilt's first offensive points in more than eight quarters gave Clark Lea's team a chance of ending a 24-game conference losing streak.

Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) got the ball back with just under 3 minutes to go and got a quick first down after a penalty. But a third-down throw to Ben Bresnahan that appeared to give the Commodores a first down was moved back a yard on review, bringing up fourth-and-1, and Ray Davis was stuffed at the line of scrimmage to effectively end the game.

Brady Cook had 211 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and Cody Schrader came off the bench to run 14 times for 84 yards, as the Tigers (3-4, 1-4 SEC) beat Vanderbilt for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

The Tigers needed just six plays to take a 7-0 lead when Burden followed a 29-yard catch by Barrett Banister with a 35-yard TD reception. But that offensive efficiency was in short supply for both teams most of the game.

The Commodores missed a field goal wide left. Then, just before halftime, Swann threw an interception in the Missouri end zone. At one point in between, the two teams combined to go three-and-out on five straight drives.

Missouri finally ended the dubious streak when Burden scored from 10 yards out, and Harrison Mevis capped an expertly run 2-minute drill by tacking on a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the break.

It took the Vanderbilt defense to finally put points on the board.

The Commodores had backed up Missouri early in the third quarter when Anfernee Orji, who already had picked off a pass, drilled Cook and knocked the ball loose. At the same time, safety C.J. Taylor had leaped Tigers running back Cody Schrader and was there to scoop up the fumble and trot into the end zone for the touchdown.

Vanderbilt had a chance to really seize momentum when the ensuing kickoff, caught in the wind like a sail, dropped short of the returners and the Commodores recovered. But their offense again went nowhere, and kicker Joseph Bulovas missed his second field-goal attempt, leaving the Tigers clinging to a 17-7 lead.

The Commodores had a chance late in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made one more defensive stop.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt struggled to throw the ball through gusting wind and struggled to run the ball as the Tigers kept creeping extra defenders into the box. In short, the Commodores' offense kept them from ever being in the game.

Missouri has likewise struggled offensively all season, failing to score more than 22 points in three straight games before Saturday. Nathaniel Peat in particular struggled on the ground, carrying 11 times for eight yards with a fumble.

UP NEXT

The Commodores get a week off before playing South Carolina on Nov. 5.

The Tigers visit the Gamecocks next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on