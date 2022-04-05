Missouri high court throws out Keith Carnes’ convictions in KC murder, orders release

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the convictions of Keith Carnes, a Kansas City man who contends he is innocent in a 2006 murder and that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence.

Carnes, 51, will be released from prison within 30 days unless Jackson County prosecutors seek to retry him.

The state’s highest court determined Carnes met his burden of arguing that the state failed to disclose material evidence, in what is known as a Brady violation, that could have helped his case. His other claims were denied.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet commented on the decision.

Carnes was convicted of armed criminal action and first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Larry White, who was fatally shot Oct. 6, 2003, in a parking lot at 29th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His lawyers contended that witnesses interviewed by police recanted their testimony and alleged they had been intimidated by authorities.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a motion opposing Carnes’ release, arguing that he was trying to put a “different spin” on already presented evidence.

Two witnesses in the case, Wendy Lockett and Lorraine Morrow, maintained for nearly a decade that Carnes chased White into the parking lot and shot him multiple times. Lockett said she recognized Carnes because of his eye patch, which no other drug dealer she knew at the time had.

But in 2014, Lockett recanted her testimony, alleging that she had been coerced into identifying Carnes.

Morrow also recanted her testimony that year. In a visit to Assistant Prosecutor Amy McGowan’s office, she recalled pointing to the picture of a man named Reginald Thomas, not Carnes, in a photo lineup. But McGowan allegedly pressured her into identifying Carnes by saying other witnesses had pointed him out.

McGowan also prosecuted the case of Ricky Kidd, which was overturned after Kidd spent 23 years behind bars for a double murder he did not commit.

Further complicating Carnes’ case, in an April 2021 court hearing Lockett testified that her original testimony actually was accurate and she was harassed into recanting by supporters of Carnes.

At the same hearing, Morrow said she was suffering from too many medical conditions to remember the night of the murder clearly. Thomas also maintained then that he was with family on the night of the murder.

Another witness in Carnes’ case, Kermit O’Neal, said he was a friend of Carnes’ in 2003. He alleged that police intimidated him and attempted to “put words in his mouth” when recounting the night of the murder.

O’Neal said White had a heated exchange with another dealer about selling drugs on his property and warned him not to come back prior to the shooting. The other dealer was not Carnes, according to O’Neal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.