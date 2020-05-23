Missouri Hairstylist Exposed at Least 91 People to Coronavirus After Working While Symptomatic

A Missouri hairstylist exposed 91 people to the novel coronavirus after working in a salon for more than a week while feeling sick, health officials said.

The stylist tested positive for the virus and was working at a Great Clips in Springfield from May 12 through May 20, Today reported.

Hair salons in the state were allowed to reopen beginning May 4 under Missouri's initial recovery phase.

The infected worker, who was not identified, exposed 84 customers and possibly seven coworkers, said Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

No other positive cases connected to the stylist have been reported and tests will be offered to those who were exposed at the salon, Goddard said.

Those who recently went to the same locations as the infected stylist, including a Walmart, CVS pharmacy and a Dairy Queen, were encouraged to keep an eye out for any coronavirus symptoms and to follow proper precautions should they feel sick.

According to Goddard, health officials believe the stylist contracted the virus while traveling in a different area of Missouri.

"The good news is both the clients and the hairstylists were masked," Goddard said of those exposed at the salon.

The Great Clips location closed for sanitizing and deep cleaning after learning of the sick employee, the co-owners of the salon told KYTV, adding that the stylist is currently "following medical advice and taking appropriate actions."

Goddard noted that it is now "safe to go" back to the location.

