Missouri freshman Luther Burden lives up to promise in Tigers’ win over Louisiana Tech

No easing in a college career for Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden.

The Tigers’ top-rated recruit was a focal point of an offense that helped Mizzou roll to a 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech in Thursday’s season opener before 47,653 at Faurot Field

Burden didn’t put up crazy numbers, but his receptions and rushing attempts were electric. His first touch went for a 17-yard rush from a direct snap. His second was a 9-yard gain when the play appeared to be closed off.

The direct snap produced his second touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

As a pass catcher, Burden’s first grab went for 16 yards after snatching the ball from a defender. His first touchdown went in the books as a 6-yard reception. But Burden caught a swing pass at the 9 and broke three tackles before scoring.

Burden wasn’t the only player wearing a Missouri uniform for the first time to make an impact. The defense produced a touchdown when lineman Kristian Williams, a transfer from Oregon, disrupted a pass from Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Downing.

The ball deflected to safety Joseph Charleston, the Clemson transfer who touched the ball on the pylon for a 29-yard touchdown.

The pick six was one of three first-half interceptions for the Tigers. Another transfer, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper from Florida, got one and so did Jaylon Carlies.

Brady Cook made his first regular-season start for the Tigers and led an attack that produced 557 total yards. The Tigers’ offense started slow, coming up empty on its first two possessions. But Mizzou rolled to 24 second-quarter points to grab a 24-10 halftime lead.

The Tigers’ first touchdown came from another transfer, a 5-yard run by Cody Schrader, who previously played at Division II Truman State. The Tigers’ biggest play was provided by running back Nate Peat, a Stanford transfer who broke off a 35-yard touchdown run.

Jack Abraham, the backup quarterback, entered the game in the fourth quarter and led Missouri on a touchdown drive.

Louisiana Tech got a pair of long touchdown passes and added a third from 37 yards to complete the scoring. But the Missouri defense, which returned eight players who have started a majority of Tigers’ games in the previous two seasons, made it rough debut for Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie.

The Bulldogs finished with 337 yards of offense.

Next week’s opponent figures to present a bigger challenge. Missouri visits Kansas State in a meeting of teams that were conference members for nearly a century until Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC.