Missouri football sets date for 2023 Spring Game: Details

The Missouri Tigers football program has announced the date, time and location for the 2023 Spring Game, which will return to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium this spring.

The details? The Mizzou spring game will kick off bright and early on Saturday, March 18, with an 11 a.m. start time.

The Tigers will be returning to the field that was the site of their sixth and final win in 2022, as they reached bowl eligibility with a win over Arkansas in the regular-season finale.

Mark your calendars!



See you at The Zou on March 18th for our Spring Game!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CHk2vrpylW — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 8, 2023

Missouri ended the 2022 season at 6-7 (3-5 SEC), falling to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Back for next year will be starting quarterback Brady Cook, who threw for 2,739 yards with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2022, while posting an additional 585 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.

Cook will face competition for the starting spot, with transfer Jake Garcia joining the program after starting one game at Miami (FL) in 2022. Garcia threw for 803 yards, five TDs and four interceptions in 2022 (eight total appearances).

Sam Horn, a consensus four-star quarterback prospect who redshirted as a freshman last year, may also be in the mix for the spot. Cook had offseason surgery and is expected out for the spring practice slate.