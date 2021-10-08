Missouri families can get one-time $375 food assistance payment: How to apply

Missouri families whose children qualify for free and reduced price lunch at school are eligible for a one-time benefits payment of $375 for help buying groceries.

But the deadline is coming up: applications must be submitted by the end of the day Sunday, Oct. 10.

The program is called Summer Pandemic EBT (Summer P-EBT), and it’s an extension of the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program that was available for families whose children were in virtual or remote school during the 2020-2021 school year, and thus not receiving meals in school.

But because no children were in school during the summer, all qualifying low-income families can get the summer benefit of $375 per child who receives free and reduced price lunch. The deadline has been extended to this weekend due to low participation.

Here’s how to apply. You will need a printer and, if you are using email, a way to scan the signed application to attach it to the email.

WHO CAN APPLY: Any Missouri family whose child qualifies for free and reduced price lunch at school, or who attends a school where the majority of children qualify for free and reduced lunch — regardless of whether the child was in virtual or in-person school during the 2020-2021 school year.

You will automatically get the $375 in summer benefits if you already applied for P-EBT during the 2020-2021 school year, or if your child is under the age of 6 and enrolled in SNAP.

HOW TO APPLY: The application form is online here in English and here in Spanish.

It must be emailed to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 or postmarked and in the mail by Saturday, Oct. 9. Mailed applications must be sent to: Family Support Division, 615 E. 13th St, Kansas City, MO 64106.

HOW THE PAYMENT WILL ARRIVE: If you qualify, the benefits will arrive in a lump-sum payment in the form of an electronic benefits transfer card or be deposited into your existing EBT card. You can use it at any grocery store that takes EBT cards.