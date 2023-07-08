Missouri cop proposes to girlfriend as Taylor Swift sings ‘Love Story’ in Kansas City

Elizabeth Poe didn’t really want this romantic moment to be seen by the world. But when you propose to your girlfriend during a Taylor Swift concert — as is happening a lot during the Eras Tour — it won’t stay secret.

In city after city, sweethearts have been whipping out engagement rings when Swift sings “Love Story.”

The cue to drop to one knee comes when she sings this particular lyric about Romeo: “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry me, Juliet. You’ll never have to be alone. I love you, and that’s all I really know.”

Poe, 26, a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy who lives in Joplin, said she and her girlfriend, Jordan Dragoo, were best friends before they began dating.

Poe said she knew first that she was in love with Dragoo, a 25-year-old certified medical assistant who also lives in Joplin.

“Just out of nowhere one day we kind of just started talking and realized, ‘oh crap we do have the same feelings for each other.’ And kind of just started being a thing,” said Poe.

To seal that deal, Poe wrote “will you be my girlfriend” on Dragoo’s Taco Bell order one day.

It was a quesadilla.

They’ve been a couple the last two years and had spoken of marriage. They’d even looked at rings at Pandora, one of their favorite stores, but hadn’t made plans.

Until Swift announced the Eras Tour.

Poe has been a Swiftie since back in 2006. Until Friday night’s concert at Arrowhead, she had considered the show she saw in Chicago during Swift’s 1989 Tour the best she’d ever seen.

She sat in queue online for what felt like “900 years” to score four tickets to Friday’s show for herself, Dragoo, a family friend and the friend’s 9-year-old daughter.

“That day I was thinking, it would be really cool if I did something at the concert, because I kind of had a feeling early on that she’s the one,” Poe said.

So she began plotting. She picked a ring, a larger version of one Dragoo liked at Pandora, set in sterling silver with a tear-shaped stone.

She decided to propose during “Love Story” because they both like that song.

And then, it became a thing.

“And I’m like, she’s going to figure it out before I even get the chance to surprise her, because she’s really good at figuring out surprises before I even get the chance to make them happen,” Poe said.

But she kept planning. She let her sister in on the secret, told Dragoo’s parents, and had the friend going to the concert with them ready to film the proposal.

Ever the Swiftie, Poe wanted her girlfriend’s first Swift concert to be memorable. She was the one who got her hooked on Swift’s music, after all. “She’s kind of a Swiftie by adoption,” Poe said, laughing.

Now she was going to put a ring on it.

Oh wait. Wrong singer.

But Poe was nervous. “I get shy very easily in big crowds and I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope this doesn’t bring too much attention.’”

“Little did I know the people behind me saw me pull the ring out of my pocket and they’re whispering,” Poe said, worried that the proposal was “going to be a spectacle now.”

But it was over in a flash. High in the stands of Arrowhead, as a packed house sang “Love Story” with Swift, Poe dropped to one knee, fans around them shrieked and roared, and a nod and hug from Dragoo gave Poe the answer the wanted.

The women had decided a while ago they wanted a small wedding, but hadn’t really settled on a date.

But in the parking lot after the concert, Dragoo, with that new ring on her finger, revealed a plan of her own.

“So is Sept. 9 too early,” she asked Poe.

So the date is set.

Two months from now.

Love came Swiftly after all.