Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz trolls Dan Mullen after beating Florida

Sam Cooper
·2 min read
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t forget.

After Florida beat Missouri 41-17 on Oct. 31 last year, Gators coach Dan Mullen showed up to his postgame news conference in a Darth Vader costume.

Gators coach Dan Mullen wore a Darth Vader costume after Florida beat Missouri last season.
Naturally, Drinkwitz was prepared to return the favor. The Tigers knocked off the Gators 24-23 by converting a two-point conversion in overtime on Saturday.

Soon after, Missouri dropped this gem on social media.

And then Drinkwitz concluded his own news conference by putting up his hood and whipping out a lightsaber.

As he walked away from the podium, Drinkwitz dropped a “may the force be with you.”

Too good.

With the win, Missouri improved to 6-5 and clinched bowl eligibility. Florida, meanwhile, dropped to 5-6 with a lowly 2-6 record in SEC play.

It’s a situation that has Mullen firmly on the hot seat as the Gators need to beat rival Florida State next weekend just to reach a bowl game. A year ago, Florida was the SEC East champion that played a competitive SEC title game against Alabama, the eventual national champion.

Dating back to the end of last season, though, Florida is just 2-9 in its last 11 games against Power Five opponents. Mullen already fired some of his assistants, including defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

It’s beginning to feel like a long shot that Mullen will be back in Gainesville next season.

