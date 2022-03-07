Missouri chiropractor defies feds to tout his vitamins over COVID vaccine, faces fine

The federal government is ordering a chiropractor and radio show host to stop making claims that his vitamins are more effective than a COVID-19 vaccine, or the Missouri man must pay up.

According to a March 4 filing by the Federal Trade Commission, chiropractor Eric Nepute has been violating an order requiring him to cease advertising his Vitamin D and zinc supplements falsely. He says the vitamins can treat and prevent coronavirus more effectively than vaccines.

Nepute’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Nepute, who owns and sells Wellness Warrior vitamins, was sued in April 2021 for “disseminating misinformation (and) exploiting fears” during the pandemic, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

The St. Louis-area chiropractor and founder of Nepute Wellness had been asked to stop “unlawfully advertising” these products as far back as May 2020, according to a 2020 federal order, but has yet to comply .

Now, the government is asking the court to force Nepute to comply by fining him $500 each time he violates the order, and having the fine increase each time by $500. Officials are also requesting he remove radio show clips that contain these false claims, or pay the fine, the filing says.

Despite being sued previously, Nepute has violated his consent order and continued to advertise his vitamins as more effective than vaccines during his radio show, according to federal officials.

“Here’s a big old up your nose with a rubber hose, federal government,” Nepute said during a Feb. 4 broadcast before continuing to make claims regarding his vitamin’s ability to fight COVID-19.

During several broadcasts, Nepute continued to promote his vitamins and unproven studies that alleged vitamins could cure coronavirus.

“A new study from Spain has once again confirmed that providing supplementation of Vitamin D3 to hospitalized patients with Wuhan coronavirus reduces the death by sixty-four percent,” Nepute said about an unconfirmed study during the Feb. 4 broadcast. “...that’s a hell of a lot more beneficial than these shots that people are taking.”

While Vitamin D and zinc can help immune systems, neither have been proven to help prevent, treat or cure coronavirus, according to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There has not been enough data gathered to recommend the use of either, according to the Mayo Clinic.