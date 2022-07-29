Missouri’s Billy Long voted no on gay marriage. He hosted my same-sex wedding shower

·5 min read
Photo courtesy of Ellen Neville-Verdugo

Hypocritical candidate

Rep. Billy Long recently said, “I act the same when somebody is watching or somebody is not watching.” Days later, the U.S. Senate candidate and my family “friend” of 20-plus years voted against protecting my family’s right to marriage with the Respect for Marriage Act.

Long and his family co-hosted my same-sex wedding shower in 2018. However, he refused to be in any pictures with us. My family disinvited him from the wedding. Shortly after, Long invited my wife and me to lunch. We reluctantly accepted, mistaking it for an apology.

On the contrary, he excused his behavior by telling us about all of the LGBTQ people he knew (not many) and asked to be re-invited to our wedding. We did and he attended.

It’s time we recognize his public stance on marriage equality for what it is: not truly held belief, but cynical political hypocrisy.

If the Respect for Marriage Act does not pass, LGBTQ couples could see massive losses of freedom, from medical decision-making to personal finances. My wife and I are hoping to begin the adoption process soon. If same-sex marriage is banned in Missouri, we might be excluded.

Billy Long does not stand by his beliefs. He votes party line.

- Ellen Neville-Verdugo, Springfield

Other way around

According to Mike Pompeo, voting yes on the constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot would allow the people to decide about abortion through the Kansas Legislature, which is controlled by right-wing extremists. (July 27, 14A, “Mike Pompeo: Vote yes on Kansas abortion question”)

Voting on the amendment is how the people will decide the fate of abortion. Considering that about two-thirds of the people are in favor of women’s access to abortion, it is obvious the Legislature doesn’t reflect the will of the people.

The only way to protect women’s rights is to vote no.

- Debbie Hansen, Olathe

Amendment’s truth

Kansas voters, here’s a good question: What is the purpose behind the anti-abortion amendment if not to ban abortion by stealing women’s reproductive rights?

Forced-birthers disingenuously say the amendment is needed to provide safety and disclosure regulations. But in a recent TV ad, one of their supporters correctly admits that these “commonsense” items are covered by existing Kansas laws. So if forced-birthers already have the protections they claim to seek, why do they need a constitutional amendment?

What they won’t tell you is that they need the amendment because they are not content with what they already have. They want a total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or health. The amendment would allow them to do that if they can get it passed.

Don’t be fooled by those who say that claims of abortion bans are “scare tactics.” The truth is that if passed, the anti-abortion amendment along with subsequent legislation already proposed would steal women’s reproductive rights in Kansas. There’s a simple solution: Vote no.

- Scott D. Roby, Lenexa

Important ‘both’

The “both” that should be “valued” in the proposed “Value Them Both” Kansas constitutional amendment are church and state, not the individuals who must make difficult, highly personal decisions about abortion.

I grew up in Kansas, and I hope Kansans still believe in personal privacy, liberty, responsibility and autonomy, rather than giving politicians a green light to impose their radical, dogmatic and partisan views on others.

- Peter Sloan, Kansas City

Buck’s many gifts

Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Buck O’Neil was treated to an experience they will never forget. I have never met another person who was as famous as he was but never made anyone seem insignificant.

I worked at Leon’s Thriftway supermarket. Buck would come to our store around Christmastime and give our customers $100 bills. He always had time to talk to everyone with that smile that was like Santa himself. He was a regular customer who always had time to talk baseball to me and anyone who happened to be in the store.

What a remarkable man whom I was blessed to meet.

- Michael Luster Sr., Kansas City

Free publicity?

When I saw Wednesday’s front-page story about Eric Greitens, (“Greitens’ lost chapter”) I was reminded of the free publicity the mainstream media gave Donald Trump in 2016, exposing his warts and all.

Enough of the electorate had his name stamped of their brains for him to win the election. Is The Star repeating the sins of the past?

- Shel Roufa, Leawood

Hard choices

With climate change back in the news, I believe a little common sense is in order. We should look at new construction. The more hard surfaces we add, the more flooding occurs from grassland being removed. Concrete and asphalt both retain heat.

We should prioritize redeveloping depressed areas and be more responsible before building more.

- Craig Slaughter, Kansas City

Terrible trade

Common sense says that trading a Russian terrorist dubbed “the Merchant of Death” for a basketball player who forgot to leave her marijuana at home and an accused spy is completely ludicrous. (July 28, KansasCity.com, “Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan”)

If convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout were set free, many innocent Americans could be killed. The questions to be asked are: Is one basketball player’s life more important than hundreds of American lives? And have President Joe Biden and his staff lost all sense of logic and reason?

- Lynn Pierce, Independence

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after