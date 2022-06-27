Missouri Amtrak crash happened at an ‘uncontrolled’ intersection. What does that mean?

Monday’s Amtrak crash took place at an “uncontrolled” railroad crossing, meaning no lights or moving barriers were present to warn the public of the approaching train.

The train, which was carrying over 200 passengers and around 14 crew members, struck a dump truck and derailed at least eight cars. Officials initially reported three fatalities at the scene—two from the train and one from the dump truck. And at least 50 people have been reported injured.

“It’s an uncontrolled intersection on a gravel road,” said Missouri highway patrol spokesman Corporal Justin Dunn in a press conference following the incident. “So no lights, no electronic control devices, things such as that.”

‘The need is great’ for safer train crossings





There are approximately 3,800 public highway-rail crossings in Missouri, but state funding only allows for improvements to around 30-35 crossings per year, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MODOT) Office of Multimodal Operations, which oversees rail services in the state.

“Only the crossings with extreme amounts of train and vehicle traffic or other sight distance problems will receive lights/gates because the need is great,” the agency wrote on its website. MODOT did not provide comment for this article after being contacted by The Star.

But there are also a number of private crossings in the state, which generally occur when the land on one side of a railroad is privately owned. State money doesn’t fund improvements to these crossings. We haven’t yet confirmed whether the gravel road in today’s collision was publicly or privately owned, but will continue to report.

How safe is rail travel in Missouri and beyond?

Last year, more than 2,100 train collisions were reported in the U.S., and 237 fatalities from those crashes.

In Missouri, there were 37 total fatalities and 89 total injuries at highway-rail crossings from 2016 through 2020.

Collisions at grade crossings make up 95% of rail-related fatalities, according to the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

A “grade crossing” simply means an intersection between a railroad and another travel pathway that cross one another at the same ground level, rather than a crossing where a railroad takes trains over or under another type of thoroughfare. That’s the type of crossing involved in Monday’s crash.

Grade crossing collisions dropped 39% from 2000 to 2020, according to AAR.

MODOT’s Rail division employs five safety inspectors, who are tasked with ensuring safety at crossings.

The agency recently published a draft of a new plan to address the safety of train crossings in the state.

How can I report a dangerous train intersection?

If you’re aware of an unsafe crossing location or other railroad safety issue, call 573-526-2169 or click on this “Report a Road Concern” link. When filling in the online form, be sure to write “railroad crossing” in the “other” box. Railroad inspectors are tasked with investigating these public comments.

Do you have more questions about transportation safety in Kansas City and beyond? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.