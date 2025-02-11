Mississippi women beat No. 8 Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Madison Scott scored 22 points and Mississippi rallied from an eight-point second half deficit to beat No. 8 Kentucky 66-57 on Monday night.

Ole Miss (16-7, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) used an 18-4 spurt midway through the third period to build a 55-49 lead with 7:43 remaining. Kentucky (19-3, 8-2) never got closer than six points in the final three minutes.

Scott finished 9 of 22 from the field as the Rebels rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit. Ole Miss dominated the rebounding battle 54-33 with Sira Thienou, Starr Jacobs and Kennedy Todd-Williams grabbing nine boards apiece.

Teonni Key led Kentucky with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Clara Strack added 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 73, AUBURN 71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann matched her season high with 20 points and Payton Verhulst hit two free throws with four seconds left and scored 15 to help No. 16 Oklahoma hold off Auburn.

Vann had five points and four assists in the first quarter to help the Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) jump in front 12-2 before settling for a 21-17 lead. Oklahoma took a 44-35 lead into halftime and led 58-48 after three quarters.

DeYona Gaston had a three-point play and scored the first nine points of the final quarter to get the Tigers (12-12 3-8) within 58-57 with 8:28 remaining. Vann answered with a three-point play for the Sooners, but Gaston hit a jumper and Mar’shaun Bostic followed with a layup to give the Tigers their first lead at 66-65 with 3:30 left.

Verhulst made 1 of 2 at the line to put Oklahoma ahead by a point and Gaston made the second of two free throws to tie it at 71 with 24 seconds remaining. Verhulst was fouled with four seconds to go and made two for the victory after Gaston missed the game’s final shot.

Gaston finished with 24 points and Bostic added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press