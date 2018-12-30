Mississippi State vs. Iowa: Outback Bowl preview and predictions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will coach in his sixth Outback Bowl vs. Mississippi State. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

No. 18 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)

Location: Tampa | When: Jan. 1 (Noon) | TV: ESPN2 | Line: MSU -7

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Mississippi State: Expectations were pretty high for Joe Moorhead’s first season in Starkville, but it took awhile for things to get going for the Bulldogs. MSU cruised to a 3-0 start in the non-conference but dropped its first two SEC games to Kentucky and Florida, scoring just 13 total points in the process. MSU then beat No. 8 Auburn at home for Moorhead’s first SEC win and lost to No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge to fall to 4-3. But from there, the Bulldogs won four of their final five, with the only loss coming to Alabama on the road. An Egg Bowl beatdown of Ole Miss was a great way to finish the regular season.

Iowa: With Wisconsin stumbling, this seemed like a good year for Iowa to return to the Big Ten title game, but it never came to fruition. The Hawkeyes went 6-1 to begin the season, but a streak of three straight losses to Penn State, Purdue, and Northwestern — by 12 points combined — proved costly. Iowa won its last two games over Illinois and Nebraska, but Northwestern had wrapped up the Big Ten West title by then.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

This is your last chance to watch Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who broke Tim Tebow’s record for most rushing yards by an SEC quarterback. Entering this game, Fitzgerald has 3,504 yards and 45 touchdowns rushing in his career. That includes 1,018 yards and 12 scores this year. When he was the offensive coordinator at Penn State, Moorhead was known for airing it out with Trace McSorley, but Fitzgerald’s skillset has turned Moorhead’s offense into a run-based attack. Putting Fitzgerald and MSU’s running backs against Iowa’s sixth-ranked rush defense could be a ton of fun.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) reacts after scoring a first-half touchdown against Mississippi during their NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Mississippi State won 35-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: After transferring to Starkville from Michigan State, Sweat has been one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC. He put up 48 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2017. This year, Sweat has 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. Sweat, alongside teammate Jeffery Simmons, earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa: Often playing as a hybrid safety-linebacker, Amani Hooker has had a huge junior season for Iowa. Hooker is second on the Hawkeyes with 59 tackles while also adding 3.5 tackles for loss. Hooker is tied for the team lead with four interceptions and has also seven pass breakups. He could leave school early for the NFL.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Mississippi State: With a win, Mississippi State would reach the nine-win mark for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Bulldogs won six of eight bowl games under Dan Mullen, including in the last three seasons. A win would be four straight, but the first with Moorhead in place as head coach.

Iowa: Iowa snapped a streak of five consecutive bowl losses last year when it beat Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. A win would give Kirk Ferentz, who is appearing in his sixth Outback Bowl, back-to-back bowl wins since 2009 and 2010. Iowa also can register its second nine-win season since 2010.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Mississippi State 27, Iowa 24

Sam Cooper: Mississippi State 27, Iowa 17

Pat Forde: Mississippi State 17, Iowa 10

