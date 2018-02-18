Mississippi State signee arrested after crash allegedly caused by drag racing

(via Rivals.com)

A Mississippi State signee has been charged with a felony after an injury accident that allegedly occurred as he was drag racing another teenager.

Nate Watson was arrested and charged with traffic violations and first-degree felony assault. He was allegedly racing another student from Maplesville (Alabama) High School.

From the Clanton Advertiser:

“The accident occurred after Tyrone Davis, also a student at MHS, lined up in front of the school with his vehicle along with Nathaniel Watson’s vehicle for a race, witnesses stated that they lined up side by side and floored it, and both vehicles were squalling their tires and fishtailing up the highway heading into town,” according to an MPD press release. “As the racing vehicles topped a hill, an oncoming car caused Nathaniel Watson Jr. to swerve and lose control striking a power pole, cutting it in half and knocking power out to portions of Maplesville.”

A passenger in Watson’s car suffered numerous injuries including a broken pelvis and broken leg.

Watson, a wide receiver, was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 and rated as the No. 31 player in the state of Alabama. He was one of 23 players who signed with Mississippi State to play for new coach Joe Moorhead and part of the No. 25 class in the country according to Rivals.

