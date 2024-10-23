Mississippi State seeks 3rd consecutive NCAA berth under Jans, built around guard Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State (21-14, 8-10 SEC)

The Bulldogs played in consecutive NCAA tournaments for the first time since 2008-09 and seek another appearance under third-year coach Chris Jans. MSU won at least five consecutive games twice last season but dropped six of its final eight games with a 69-51, first-round NCAA loss to Michigan State. Back-to-back SEC Tournament wins over LSU and top-seeded Tennessee helped clinch the bid and seal a second-consecutive 20-win season. Jans lost most of his rotation including veteran post player Tolu Smith III but returns 45% of his offense. That’s a good start, at least.

Players to watch

Josh Hubbard (sophomore, G, 5-11, 17.1 ppg).MSU’s top scorer ranked seventh in the SEC and led the conference with a school-record 108 3-pointers on 36% shooting (fifth). Named a preseason All-SEC second team selection by media after coaches chose him for the second team and rookie squad last season.

Cameron Matthews (graduate, F, 6-7, 9.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.09 spg). Named to All-SEC Defensive Team by coaches after ranking second in steals and seventh in rebounding. Also blocked a team-best 26 shots. Returned for an extra season of eligibility resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

Departures and arrivals

Besides Smith, the Bulldogs also lost Shakeel Moore, Deshawn Davis, D.J. Jeffries and Jimmy Bell, all of whom registered at least 16 starts and 30 appearances. Jans signed six transfers including former Florida G Riley Kugel, junior G Kanye Clary (Penn State), sophomore C Jeremy Foumena (Rhode Island), senior G Claudell Harris Jr. (Boston College), senior F RJ Melendez (Georgia) and sophomore C Michael Nwoko (Miami).

Top games

The Bulldogs open at home against West Georgia on Nov. 4. They visit Memphis on Dec. 21 before opening SEC play on Jan. 4 against South Carolina in the first of two meetings. No. 23 Kentucky starts a four-game stretch of ranked foes on Jan. 11, followed by a visit to No. 11 Auburn (Jan. 14), No. 24 Ole Miss at home four days later and a trip to No. 12 Tennessee (Jan. 21). Preseason favorite and No. 2 Alabama visits Jan. 29.

Facts and figures

The Bulldogs received 20 votes in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings. ... MSU was picked to finish 10th in a preseason media poll. ... Hubbard has switched his jersey number to 12 after wearing 13 last season. … The Bulldogs led the SEC with 284 steals and an 8.11 per-game average.

The Associated Press