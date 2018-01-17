Mississippi State rolls to 80-62 victory over Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) -- Quinndary Weatherspoon had 19 points and Aric Holman added 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an 80-62 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) also received 10 points from Lamar Peters.

Vanderbilt (6-12, 1-5) was led by Ejike Obinna's 14 points. Jeff Roberson added 10 points for the Commodores, who have dropped four straight.

''We just tried to come out and play hard as a team,'' said Weatherspoon. ''Tonight we put together 40 minutes on offense and defense and it went good. I was glad me and Aric got a couple of baskets to start the second half to keep our team going and to keep our heads up.''

Mississippi State held a 12-point lead at the half. However, Vanderbilt managed to chip away in the second half and cut the deficit to 55-50 with 11:47 left in regulation. But Mississippi State answered with a 16-2 run to put the game away.

The Bulldogs shot 48 percent for the game, including 57 percent in the second half. Mississippi State also made 5 of 7 beyond the arc in the second half and finished with 20 assists and just four turnovers.

''That was a very big win for us to get back to winning ways,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''We really shared the ball well and we got great minutes from a number of players tonight. Eli Wright gave us a huge lift in the second half and had a couple of big drives and finishes. And Aric Holman had a fantastic game.''

For the game, Vanderbilt shot 49 percent but made just 4 of 20 beyond the arc. Mississippi State also held a 37-29 advantage on the backboards and the Commodores had 10 turnovers.

''I think Mississippi State had a good memory from last year's game,'' said Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew, referring to the Commodores' 77-48 win over the Bulldogs last season. ''They gave it right back to us. They shot it well and got a lot of loose balls and offensive rebounds that we couldn't make up for. To be down 12 (at halftime), we still had a chance in the game and we got it down to five points. But then Peters hit a tough 3-pointer and got the momentum back in their hands.''