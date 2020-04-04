Mississippi State player announces transfer one day after Mike Leach apologizes for tweet

Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced Friday on Twitter that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Lovett did not mention new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach or Leach's apology Thursday for tweeting a meme showing a woman knitting a noose for her annoying husband while under coronavirus quarantine.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. — (@fabo_54) April 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The redshirt sophomore did, however, retweet video of commentary by FS1's Shannon Sharpe on Leach during Friday's "Undisputed," in which Sharpe chastised Leach. Lovett also tweeted "wtf" after Leach posted the meme on Wednesday.

MORE: Prescott, Minshew spoke highly of Leach at Super Bowl

Leach deleted his tweet Thursday and then posted a separate apology, writing: "I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone."

Lovett started all 13 of Mississippi State's games in 2019. He recorded 19 total tackles (six solo), with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Leach left Washington State in early January to replace Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State.



